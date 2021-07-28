Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2021

People

Readers' Choice

Best Politician 

Ron Nirenberg

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg scraped by in his 2019 reelection fight, which ended in a tight runoff victory over populist candidate Greg Brockhouse. But what a difference a pandemic makes. Nirenberg's political stock skyrocketed during the following year as he provided calm and steady leadership through a crisis the Trump administration and Texas' Republican leadership chose to downplay. While the jury's still out on the success of Nirenberg's SA: Ready to Work initiative, which aims to retrain 40,000 workers displaced by the pandemic, he showed his strength as a salesman by convincing voters to approve the program. It's also telling that his rematch against Brockhouse this spring wasn't even close. The challenger bowed out early on election night as early polling showed Nirenberg with a 30-point lead.

2. Julián Castro

3. Joaquin Castro

