Best of SA 2019

Around Town

Best Public Swimming Pool 

San Pedro Springs

click to enlarge bosa_19.png

Winner: San Pedro Springs

2200 N. Flores St.

(210) 732-5992

sanantonio.gov

There are about a thousand reasons why San Pedro Springs Park Pool is San Antonio's favorite, not least of all because of its cold water, central location and history dating back to the early 1700s. If you normally shy away from public pools because of dirty lukewarm water and hot cement, you may want to plan a trip to this glimmering downtown oasis. While locals have 25 other public pools to choose from, San Pedro Springs stands out among the crowd. Lined with massive, leafy cypress trees and boasting a number of barbecue grills, this pool also remains one of the best spots in the city to settle in for a Sunday cookout. The skate park, tennis courts, library, nearby San Pedro Playhouse and myriad snack and drink options within walking distance only add to this spot's allure. 

2. Landa Park Aquatic Complex

350 Aquatic Circle, New Braunfels

(830) 221-4360

nbtexas.org

3. Alamo Heights Pool

250 Viesca St.

(210) 824-2595

heightspool.com

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation