Best Public Swimming Pool 

Winner: San Pedro Springs

2200 N. Flores St.

(210) 732-5992

sanantonio.gov

There are about a thousand reasons why San Pedro Springs Park Pool is San Antonio's favorite, not least of all because of its cold water, central location and history dating back to the early 1700s. If you normally shy away from public pools because of dirty lukewarm water and hot cement, you may want to plan a trip to this glimmering downtown oasis. While locals have 25 other public pools to choose from, San Pedro Springs stands out among the crowd. Lined with massive, leafy cypress trees and boasting a number of barbecue grills, this pool also remains one of the best spots in the city to settle in for a Sunday cookout. The skate park, tennis courts, library, nearby San Pedro Playhouse and myriad snack and drink options within walking distance only add to this spot's allure.

2. Landa Park Aquatic Complex

350 Aquatic Circle, New Braunfels

(830) 221-4360

nbtexas.org

3. Alamo Heights Pool

250 Viesca St.

(210) 824-2595

heightspool.com