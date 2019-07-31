Best of SA 2019

Food & Drink

Best Puffy Tacos 

Henry’s Puffy Tacos

click to enlarge bosa_19.png

Winner: Henry's Puffy Tacos

Multiple locations

henryspuffytacos.com

Rumor has it that the puffy taco was invented in San Antonio, but wherever its origins, it's clear that Henry's Puffy Tacos perfected the technique. Starting with a single neighborhood eatery in 1978, the Lopez family has built a puffy taco empire that includes two full-service restaurants that serve about 1,000 of the crispy-yet-pillowy fried tacos daily. Each of the beautiful, golden-brown wrappers is stuffed with your choice of filling — be it shredded chicken, spicy beef fajita, bean and cheese or carne guisada — and topped with fresh lettuce and tomato. Customers can also opt for extra toppings such as creamy guacamole, sour cream and sharp cheddar or jack cheese.

2. Ray's Drive Inn

822 SW 19th St.

(210) 432-7171

raysdriveinn.net

3. Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant

4223 Blanco Road

(210) 732-6017

losbarriosrestaurant.com

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation