Best Puffy Tacos 

Winner: Henry's Puffy Tacos

Multiple locations

henryspuffytacos.com

Rumor has it that the puffy taco was invented in San Antonio, but wherever its origins, it's clear that Henry's Puffy Tacos perfected the technique. Starting with a single neighborhood eatery in 1978, the Lopez family has built a puffy taco empire that includes two full-service restaurants that serve about 1,000 of the crispy-yet-pillowy fried tacos daily. Each of the beautiful, golden-brown wrappers is stuffed with your choice of filling — be it shredded chicken, spicy beef fajita, bean and cheese or carne guisada — and topped with fresh lettuce and tomato. Customers can also opt for extra toppings such as creamy guacamole, sour cream and sharp cheddar or jack cheese.

2. Ray's Drive Inn

822 SW 19th St.

(210) 432-7171

raysdriveinn.net

3. Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant

4223 Blanco Road

(210) 732-6017

losbarriosrestaurant.com