No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

Food & Drink

Best Puffy Tacos 

Henry’s Puffy Tacos

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: Henry's Puffy Tacos

Multiple locations

henryspuffytacos.com

When you put your restaurant's signature dish in the name, you'd damned well better be able to deliver on it. And Henry's Puffy Tacos definitely delivers. San Antonians have been turning to the family-owned establishment since 1978 for their fix of tacos wrapped in crisp-yet-pillowy deep fried masa. In addition to its Bandera Road flagship restaurant, the Tex-Mex institution also operates a satellite Henry's Puffy Tacos Express on Woodlawn Avenue and serves up roughly 1,000 of its signature tacos a daily between the two. We'll have ours with guacamole, please.

2. Ray's Drive Inn

822 Southwest 19th St.

(210) 432-7171

raysdriveinn.net

3. Teka Molino

Multiple locations

tekamolino.com

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2020 Read More

  2. Food & Drink Read More

  3. People Read More

  4. Nightlife Read More

  5. Around Town Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation