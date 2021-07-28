Winner: Henry's Puffy Tacos
Multiple locations
If you're going to put your signature dish in the name of your restaurant, you better deliver a definitive version. And, clearly, lots of Current readers think Henry's does. Indeed, it's won the category for the past four years. The family-owned chain, established in 1978, may not be able to take credit for inventing the San Antonio favorite — a taco made with a crisp-yet-pillowy deep-fried shell — but it's certainly found lasting success championing the dish.
2. Ray's Drive Inn
822 SW 19th St.
(210) 432-7171
3. Rosario's Mexican Cafe y Cantina
Multiple locations
