Winner: Nama Ramen

6565 Babcock Road

namaramen.com

Two-time Best of San Antonio winner? Nah. Try three times. That's right, this Northwest San Antonio spot's penchant for fresh ingredients, inventive sushi rolls and umami-laden eats has snagged it a third award from our readers. As a testament to how much Alamo City residents love Nama's ramen, owner Kevin Chu this year opened a new 6,500-square-foot restaurant to better accommodate the shop's steadily growing popularity.

2. Noodle Tree

7114 UTSA Blvd., Suite 101

(210) 233-6371

noodletreetx.com

3. Tenko Ramen

312 Pearl Parkway, Bldg. 6, #6112

(210) 267-2996

tenkoramen.com