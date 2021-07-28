Winner: Nama Ramen
6565 Babcock Road
Two-time Best of San Antonio winner? Nah. Try three times. That's right, this Northwest San Antonio spot's penchant for fresh ingredients, inventive sushi rolls and umami-laden eats has snagged it a third award from our readers. As a testament to how much Alamo City residents love Nama's ramen, owner Kevin Chu this year opened a new 6,500-square-foot restaurant to better accommodate the shop's steadily growing popularity.
2. Noodle Tree
7114 UTSA Blvd., Suite 101
(210) 233-6371
3. Tenko Ramen
312 Pearl Parkway, Bldg. 6, #6112
(210) 267-2996
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.