Best of SA 2020

Best Record Store 

Hogwild Records

Hogwild Records

1824 N. Main Ave.

(210) 733-5354

facebook.com/hogwildrecords

Founder and owner Dave Risher started Hogwild Records in a flea market stall before moving into its longtime brick-and-mortar location across from San Antonio College. A longtime staple for SA music aficionados, the shop offers a wide range of vinyl, CDs, cassettes, magazines, T-shirts and music memorabilia. Looking for an obscure Norwegian black metal record? They probably have it. Or maybe the new LP from your favorite underground rapper? Chances are, they have that too. Friendly and knowledgeable staff will help you find the music you're looking for — or recommend something you're unfamiliar with but would probably love. Serious record collectors also know to peep the ever-revolving selection of used vinyl to pick up bargains for their collections.

2. Southtown Vinyl

1010 S. Flores St. #120

(210) 231-0512

southtown-vinyl.myshopify.com

3. Flip Side Record Parlor

840 SW Military Dr.

(210) 923-7811

facebook.com/flipsiderecordparlor

Previous Winners

