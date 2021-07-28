Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best Record Store 

Hogwild Records

Winner: Hogwild Records

1824 N. Main Ave.

(210) 733-5354

facebook.com/hogwildrecords

If you've been involved in the punk, indie or metal music scenes at any point during the past few decades, you know Hogwild. If you've attended San Antonio College and have an interest in those music genres, you probably spent some time shopping there between classes. Stop by at any random time and you're likely to be treated to a full-volume blast of one of the above music genres as its knowledgeable staff road tests new releases. The venerable indie music retailer remains a browsing paradise with its vast selection of vinyl, local and otherwise, as well as music merch including a sea of T-shirts arrayed across its ceiling. And if you don't see what you're looking for, just ask, since the store excels at tracking down hard-to-find special orders.

2. Southtown Vinyl

1010 S. Flores St. #120

(210) 231-0512

southtownvinyl.com

3. CD Exchange

Multiple locations

cdexchange-sa.com

