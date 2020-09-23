Winner: The Cove

606 W. Cypress St.

(210) 227-2683

thecove.us

With its attached car wash and a laundromat, The Cove may appear to be an odd addition to the San Antonio dining scene, but the votes make it clear that readers have no problem with the combo. Since owner Lisa Asvestas opened the eatery in 2001, locals and Flavortown Mayor Guy Fieri have returned for its welcoming vibes, live music, abundant craft beer options and fresh, sustainable eats that can be customized to fit any diet. Though the restaurant's popular kid's play space is temporarily closed due to the pandemic, there's still plenty of outdoor patio space to sample cold beer, grab a snack or chill with your favorite furry friend.

2. Green Vegetarian Cuisine

Multiple locations

eatatgreen.com

3. The Good Kind

1127 S. St. Mary's St.

(210) 801-5892

eatgoodkind.com