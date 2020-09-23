No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

Food & Drink

Best Restaurant For Special Diets 

The Cove

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: The Cove

606 W. Cypress St.

(210) 227-2683

thecove.us

With its attached car wash and a laundromat, The Cove may appear to be an odd addition to the San Antonio dining scene, but the votes make it clear that readers have no problem with the combo. Since owner Lisa Asvestas opened the eatery in 2001, locals and Flavortown Mayor Guy Fieri have returned for its welcoming vibes, live music, abundant craft beer options and fresh, sustainable eats that can be customized to fit any diet. Though the restaurant's popular kid's play space is temporarily closed due to the pandemic, there's still plenty of outdoor patio space to sample cold beer, grab a snack or chill with your favorite furry friend.

2. Green Vegetarian Cuisine

Multiple locations

eatatgreen.com

3. The Good Kind

1127 S. St. Mary's St.

(210) 801-5892

eatgoodkind.com

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2020 Read More

  2. Food & Drink Read More

  3. Nightlife Read More

  4. People Read More

  5. Around Town Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation