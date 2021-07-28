Winner: Pharm Table

611 S. Presa St., Suite 106

(210) 802-1860

pharmtable.com

Eating healthy shouldn't feel like a chore, especially when you're springing for a nice restaurant meal. Pharm Table's appeal is that its mostly vegan menu items are so delicious, beautiful and innovatively devised that you don't really feel like you're giving anything up by eating clean. And now that chef Elizabeth Johnson has moved her operation to fancier patio-equipped digs in Southtown, a meal at Pharm Table feels like even more of a special occasion. For those not ready to completely cut the animal protein out of their diet, the restaurant's gravlax board is among the best sharable food samplers in the city.

2. Project Pollo

Multiple locations

projectpollo.com

3. The Good Kind

1127 S. St. Mary's St.

(210) 801-5892

eatgoodkind.com