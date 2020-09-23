Winner: Clementine

2195 NW Military Highway

(210) 503-5121

clementine-sa.com

Thanks to Castle Hills restaurant Clementine's pandemic pivot, SA diners needn't leave the house to have a superb restaurant experience. Amid the crisis, chefs John and Elise Russ launched weekly "Feed Me" to-go specials that feature an ever-changing five course menu highlighting seasonal ingredients and global flavors. It's a fair guess that readers have appreciated the innovative move — and also Clementine favorites such as its white mushroom salad, house hushpuppies and locally sourced Wagyu strip steak served with frites and a truffle jus.

2. Cured

306 Pearl Parkway, Suite 101

(210) 314-3929

curedatpearl.com

3. Battalion

604 S. Alamo St.

(210) 816-0088

battalionsa.com