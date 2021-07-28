Winner: Rosario's Mexican Cafe y Cantina

Multiple locations

rosariossa.com

This Alamo City staple boasts a menu of "traditional south-of-the-border dishes with authentic house specialties," which — according to our readers — includes a bomb-ass salsa. The dark, roasty and just hot enough, the sauce is a perfect accompaniment to chips at the start of the meal or, well, just about anything else. SA awarded Rosario's both Best Mexican Restaurant and Best Salsa honors this year, adding another feather in owner Lisa Wong's cap. Fans should also keep an eye out for the restaurant's forthcoming location on South St. Mary's Street.

2. La Gloria

Multiple locations

chefjohnnyhernandez.com

3. Las Palapas

Multiple locations

laspalapas.com