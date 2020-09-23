Best of SA 2020

Best San Antonio-Made Food Find Alamo Candy Co.

click to enlarge



Winner: Alamo Candy Co. 2738 Blanco Road (210) 734-8672 alamocandy.com 2. Rico's Nacho Cheese 830 S. Presa St. (210) 222-1415 ricos.com 3. Humble House Foods (210) 706-0067 humblehousefoods.com