Best of SA 2020

Best Smoke Shop 

Planet K

Winner: Planet K

Multiple locations

planetktexas.com

The last couple years have been pretty rad for stoner culture: from the legalization of recreational marijuana in a lot of states — maybe Texas will get there one day — to the widespread availability of CBD. Since 1990, Planet K has been San Antonio's one-stop shop for those in that particular set. In addition to adult gifts, gags and comics, the stores offer a serious selection of pipes, bongs and other gear that the clerks and signs on the counter will remind you are only for the partaking of tobacco and other legal herbs. Wink wink.

2. Smokers Galaxy

Multiple locations

smokersgalaxy.com

3. Smokerz Paradize

Multiple locations

smokerzparadize.com

