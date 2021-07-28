Winner: Smokerz Paradize
Multiple locations
So, this homegrown chain's spelling might not invoke the King's English, but is that really what defines a smoke shop? Spoiler alert: nope. Smokerz Paradize has a large, well-lit sales floor teeming with water pipes, glass pipes, vapes, e-cigs, you name it — all to be used, of course, to smoke harmless tobacco and other legal herbs. Naturally, every major product brand is represented, as are many more you probably haven't heard of. Smokerz Paradize has locations all over town, so there's almost certainly one in your area. Chill, brahs.
2. Planet K
Multiple locations
3. Hazel Sky
Multiple locations
