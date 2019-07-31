Best Sports Personality 

Winner: Sean Elliott

Ask any Spurs fan who their all-time favorite player is, and there's a good chance Sean Elliott tops the list. No, he's not in the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame, but he won a spot in fans' hearts years ago. The former Arizona Wildcat and No. 3 pick in the 1989 NBA Draft made an immediate impact on the team, becoming a key part of a resurgent Spurs franchise alongside fellow rookie David Robinson. Elliot's solid career also included two All-Star Game selections. (We don't talk about the one year he played in Detroit.) Then came the 1999 championship run where Elliott earned legend status by sinking a 3-pointer late in a Memorial Day playoff game to keep the team in the running. On and off the court, Elliott was the consummate Spur: likable, soft-spoken, always smiling and joking, active and invested in the community. Retired nearly 20 years, Elliott continues to make his home in San Antonio. His jovial personality is still on display during local broadcasts of Spurs games, where he handles color commentary and remains a fan favorite.

2. Matt Bonner

3. Joe Reinagel

