Best of SA 2019

People

Best Sports Personality 

Sean Elliott

click to enlarge bosa_19.png

Winner: Sean Elliott

Fox Sports

twitter.com/seanelliott_32

Ask any Spurs fan who their all-time favorite player is, and there's a good chance Sean Elliott tops the list. No, he's not in the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame, but he won a spot in fans' hearts years ago. The former Arizona Wildcat and No. 3 pick in the 1989 NBA Draft made an immediate impact on the team, becoming a key part of a resurgent Spurs franchise alongside fellow rookie David Robinson. Elliot's solid career also included two All-Star Game selections. (We don't talk about the one year he played in Detroit.) Then came the 1999 championship run where Elliott earned legend status by sinking a 3-pointer late in a Memorial Day playoff game to keep the team in the running. On and off the court, Elliott was the consummate Spur: likable, soft-spoken, always smiling and joking, active and invested in the community. Retired nearly 20 years, Elliott continues to make his home in San Antonio. His jovial personality is still on display during local broadcasts of Spurs games, where he handles color commentary and remains a fan favorite.

2. Matt Bonner

twitter.com/mattbonner_15

3. Joe Reinagel

KENS

twitter.com/joekens5

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation