Best Spurs Player 

Patty Mills

Winner: Patty Mills

Point guard Patty Mills has been with the Spurs for the past nine years, including when the team won its last NBA championship title in 2014. This year, Mills averaged a career high 11.6 points per game, which was third highest on the team after DeMar DeRozen (22.1 PPG) and LaMarcus Aldridge (18.9 PPG). More importantly, he continued to serve as a role model coming off the bench for young talent such as guards Dejounte Murray and Derrick White. In July, Mills donated his remaining salary — totaling more than $1 million — to Black Lives Matter organizations in his home country of Australia. "He's the spiritual leader of the team," Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told KSAT this summer. "He's doing things to try and make the world a better place."

2. Lonnie Walker IV

3. Lamarcus Aldridge

Previous Winners

