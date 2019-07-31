Best of SA 2019

People

Best Stand-Up Comic 

Kim Kerley

click to enlarge bosa_19.png

Winner: Kim Kerley

facebook.com/kim.dayoc

Veteran stand-up comedian Kim Kerley doesn't push the limits with her act. Her focus tends to be on tried-and-true subjects — girl-guy relationships, menopause or student loans, for example. She also plays it clean, even if she does sneak in a fart joke here and there. In other words, edgy she ain't. But that's not the demographic Kerley's aiming for. Sure, there's an audience for f-bomb-dropping comics whose satire is so cutting it can draw blood, but there's also a sizable crowd that craves accessible material that wouldn't be out of place during the Carson era of the Tonight Show. Kerley specializes in the latter, and her relaxed, amiable delivery reflects the kind of confidence gained with two decades working in the stand-up biz (and in radio). With YouTube clips boasting tens of thousands of views and slots on showcases around the country, it's clear Kerley has found her comedic stride.

2. Cleto Rodriguez

cletorodriguez.com

3. Larry Garza

comediaagogo.com/larry-garza

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation