Best Sunday Funday 

Winner: The Friendly Spot

943 S. Alamo St.

(210) 224-2337

thefriendlyspot.com

What helped the Friendly Spot take the top spot in so many categories? Best guess, it's a combo of the spacious outdoor patio, massive craft beer menu, carefully crafted drinks and chill vibes. The Southtown staple has proven a perfect spot for relaxing with the family, taking in a boozy outing with drinking buddies or even holding a political victory party. In addition to being dog-friendly, it boasts a cool outdoor playground and a large screen showing anything from movies to Spurs games. Folks from across the city, and even some from outside, regularly make the drive to pick from Friendly Spot's list of more than 300 bottle and can brews plus an armada of taps. But it's not just the craft brews that draw fans. The micheladas that have a delectable spiciness that just won't quit, and the Mexican and American bar bites are a cut above typical pub grub.

2. Hills & Dales Ice House

15403 White Fawn Dr.

(210) 695-2307

facebook.com/centeroftheuniversesatx

3. The Rustic

17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204

(210) 245-7500

therustic.com