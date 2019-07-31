Best Sushi 

Winner: Sushi Zushi

Multiple locations

sushizushi.com

Sushi Zushi's appeal is that it offers something for everyone, from those just dabbling in the Japanese finger food to adventurous connoisseurs. It's also been unafraid to embrace local tastes by creating rolls that combine classic Japanese cuisine with Tex-Mex flavors. What's more, the chain offers generous daily happy hour specials including tempura tuna poppers, $2-a-piece nigiri and sashimi and $5.50 sake cocktails. If spicy tuna towers, Spurs and San Antonio rolls aren't your thing, Sushi Zushi has also shown an adept hand at the more approachable side of Japanese cuisine, serving up noodle dishes, gyoza dumplings, grilled teppanyaki dishes and savory curry rice.

2. Godai Sushi Bar & Japanese Restaurant

11203 West Ave.

(210) 348-6781

godaisushi.com

3. Yellowfish Sushi

Multiple locations

yellowfishsushi.com