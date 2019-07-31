Best of SA 2019

Food & Drink

Best Sushi 

Sushi Zushi

click to enlarge bosa_19.png

Winner: Sushi Zushi

Multiple locations

sushizushi.com

Sushi Zushi's appeal is that it offers something for everyone, from those just dabbling in the Japanese finger food to adventurous connoisseurs. It's also been unafraid to embrace local tastes by creating rolls that combine classic Japanese cuisine with Tex-Mex flavors. What's more, the chain offers generous daily happy hour specials including tempura tuna poppers, $2-a-piece nigiri and sashimi and $5.50 sake cocktails. If spicy tuna towers, Spurs and San Antonio rolls aren't your thing, Sushi Zushi has also shown an adept hand at the more approachable side of Japanese cuisine, serving up noodle dishes, gyoza dumplings, grilled teppanyaki dishes and savory curry rice.

2. Godai Sushi Bar & Japanese Restaurant

11203 West Ave.

(210) 348-6781

godaisushi.com

3. Yellowfish Sushi

Multiple locations

yellowfishsushi.com

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation