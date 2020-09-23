No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

Food & Drink

Best Tacos 

Taquitos West Avenue

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: Taquitos West Avenue

Multiple locations

facebook.com/TaquitosWestAvenue1

Both locations of this order-at-the-counter eatery draw raves for their Jalisco-style street tacos. The menu is stripped down, offering around a half dozen selections of meat, from brisket and al pastor to lengua and tripas served up on corn tortillas. It's up to the diner to customize them with addictive house-made salsas along with cilantro and onions, both raw and grilled. Don't expect any sides, they'd just get in the way. Although it's worth noting that TWA's satellite location on Nacogdoches Road includes a panaderia with conchas, empanadas and more. As the lines at Taquitos West Avenue and the votes in our poll suggest, plenty of San Antonians appreciate a restaurant that sticks to one thing and dependably gets it right.

2. Taqueria Datapoint

1702 W. Gramercy Place

facebook.com/Taqueria-Datapoint-374205566057960

3. The Original Donut Shop

3307 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 734-5661

facebook.com/theoriginaldonutshop

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2020 Read More

  2. Food & Drink Read More

  3. People Read More

  4. Around Town Read More

  5. Nightlife Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation