Winner: Taquitos West Ave.

Multiple locations

facebook.com/TaquitosWestAvenue1

Mexican street tacos are the attraction at Taquitos West Ave., and if the flavors and vibe feel real, it may well be because its owner started out as a street taco vendor operating from a single grill. Eventually, business blossomed into a storefront operation, and Taquitos West Ave. was born. Tacos are the focus here. Don't expect sides or other options. There are limited tacos on offer — tripas, lengua, cabeza, bistek, suadero and al pastor, the latter only available on the weekends. Top them with salsa, chopped onion and cilantro and go to town.

2. Torchy's Tacos

Multiple locations

torchystacos.com

3. Mister Diablo Taco Truck

2202 Broadway

(210) 449-6502

facebook.com/misterdiablotacotruck