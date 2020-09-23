Winner: Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa

Multiple locations

(210) 433-1367

facebook.com/Tellez-Tamales-Barbacoa-115721145123658

Few food combinations say "San Antonio" better than an order of barbacoa and a Big Red. And it's clear an overwhelming number of Current readers turn to Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa for the meaty side of that combo. Operating a duo of cafeteria-style restaurants, Tellez excels at serving up tender, slow-roasted barbacoa served with handmade corn and flour tortillas — and the obligatory Big Red as well. But the barbacoa isn't all readers rave about. This year's polling shows that Tellez's homemade menudo has won plenty of converts as have its tender and spicy tamales stuffed with chicken, pork and other fillings. Tellez and its substantial menu are no secret to San Antonio diners, so call ahead.

