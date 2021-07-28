Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2021

Food & Drink

Readers' Choice

Best Tamales 

Delia's Tamales

click to enlarge bestofsa-2021-b.png

Winner: Delia's Tamales

13527 Hausman Pass

(210) 864-1111

deliastamales.com

San Antonians wasted no time embracing the iconic Rio Grande Valley chain Delia's Tamales. It racked up its first Best of San Antonio win just a year after opening its only Alamo City location, situated in the Northwestern burbs. Indeed, when the restaurant began service last August, folks lined up their cars around the building, some waiting more than four hours for their masa-wrapped goodies. Before it expanded here, Delia's six South Texas stores enjoyed an almost cult-like following for their fresh-steamed specialty tamales, in varieties such as spicy pork in green sauce, Veracruzano chicken and sweet cream cheese. The chain also earns raves for its salsa and weekend menudo, pretty much its only other menu offering outside of its namesake tamales.

2. Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa

Multiple locations

facebook.com/Tellez-Tamales-Barbacoa-115721145123658

3. Delicious Tamales

Multiple locations

delicioustamales.com

Previous Winners

