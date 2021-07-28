Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2021

Readers' Choice

Best Tattoo Shop 

Element Tattoo

Winner: Element Tattoo

4741 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 979-9877

elementtattoo.com

Now an eight-time winner in its Best of San Antonio category, Element has built its rep giving Alamo City tattoo enthusiasts access to a variety of styles, from American and Japanese traditional work to realistic portraits and watercolor-style imagery. That diverse approach comes down to the shop's deep bench of artists, which includes owner Jedidia Reid along with other renowned tattooists, including Kelley Donovan and Josh Standley. Since its humble 2006 start as a four-artist operation, Element has grown into an upscale and inviting go-to spot for quality ink — whether your commitment to permanent body art is as small as a few script letters or as extensive as a full back piece.

2. Mr. Lucky's Tattoo

2856 Thousand Oaks Drive

(210) 736-6900

mrluckystattoo.com

3. Buddha Box

5337 Glen Ridge Drive

(210) 647-2929

buddha-box.com

