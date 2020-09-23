No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

Shopping

Best Thrift Store 

Texas Thrift

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: Texas Thrift

Multiple locations

buythrift.com

There are two types of people in the world: those who thrift and those who just don't get it. If you're in the former club and didn't just arrive in Taco Town yesterday, chances are you're well acquainted with Texas Thrift. Its multiple stores around the city are usually full to bursting with clothes, electronics, bedding, furniture and pretty much anything else folks tire of and want to unload. Proving that one person's trash is in fact another's treasure, our recent visits have uncovered everything from a cute pair of Winnie The Pooh overalls and an old quinceañera dress to vintage glassware and VHS tapes of '80s horror flicks. Y'know, the kind of treasures thrifters just can't live without.

2. Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store

307 W. Olmos Drive

(210) 826-2195

boysvillethriftstore.com

3. Thrift Town

2864 Thousand Oaks Drive

(210) 656-8696

thrifttownstores.com

