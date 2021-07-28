Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2021

Shopping

Readers' Choice

Best Thrift Store 

Texas Thrift

click to enlarge bestofsa-2021-b.png

Winner: Texas Thrift

Multiple locations

buythrift.com

It's hard to explain the thrill of thrifting to someone who hasn't done it before. The draw of digging through other people's old stuff for hours, coming out with finds ranging from pristine prom dresses to taxidermied deer heads. Texas Thrift is certainly the place where many Current readers choose to scratch their thrifting itch, boasting multiple locations across San Antonio with hours of bargain-searching entertainment. The stores stock clothes, electronics, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and pretty much anything else you can imagine. A repeat winner in its category, Texas Thrift continues to resonate with local bargain hunters.

2. Grey Moon Vintage

2202 Broadway

greymoon.online

3. Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store

307 W. Olmos Drive

(210) 826-2195

boysvillethriftstore.com

