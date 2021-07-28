Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best Vegan Soul Food 

Sweet Yams

Winner: Sweet Yams

218 N. Cherry St.

(210) 229-9267

facebook.com/SweetYamsOrganic

Vegans aren't the only ones who have high praise for this friendly, funky East Side eatery. While the fare is organic and gluten free, there's also plenty for omnivores to sop up. The vegan red beans and rice draw raves, as do the macaroni and cheese and sweet potato muffins, but the "soul" in the billing here is broadly defined. In addition to healthy twists on Southern staples, you'll also find offerings such as ginger-cilantro salmon that show owner and chef Gus Bard's versatility.

2. Urban Soul Market

1316 Pat Booker Road, Suite B, Universal City

(210) 290-8105

urbansoulmarket.com

3. Binge Kitchen

449 McCarty Road

(210) 442-8126

eatbingekitchen.com

