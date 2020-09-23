Winner: Singhs Vietnamese

2803 N. St. Mary's St.

(210) 320-0171

singhsvietnamese.square.site

From its humble beginnings as a local food truck to its evolution into a St. Mary's Strip dining mainstay, Singh's has consistently delivered fresh, colorful dishes that celebrate the intersection of Vietnamese cuisine and Texas culture. It's hard to resist Singh's tender, juicy brisket banh mi loaded with pickled carrots, jalapeno, cucumbers and aioli and served on a toasted bolillo roll. But that's not that's not the only attraction on its streamlined menu. The tangy and spicy tiger wings, delectable shrimp goi and veggie-packed bun bowls are all crowd pleasers.

2. Pho Kim Long

4230 McCullough Ave. #2

(210) 829-8021

facebook.com/phokimlongsa

3. Taste of Asia

300 W. Bitters Road #120

(210) 496-6266

facebook.com/Taste-of-Asia-111640045538890