Best of SA 2019

Shopping

Best Vintage Shop 

Hello Tallulah

click to enlarge bosa_19.png

Winner: Hello Tallulah

1912 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 286-8146

hellotallulah.com

Nestled in the quaint Deco District, Hello Tallulah has emerged as one of the most charming vintage shops to grace the Alamo City. Although the space isn't huge, its flow is open and inviting and never feels claustrophobic — something other vintage retailers could learn a lesson from. Although Hello Tallulah specializes in vintage party dresses, it also carries a versatile selection of other items, including furniture, art and bling to accessorize those dresses. Owner Kristina Uriegas-Reyes is a former plus-size model and body-positivity advocate, according to the store's website, so she's made an effort to curate her collection with many sizes in mind. Although the store's only been open a couple of years, it's clearly upping the ante for Alamo City vintage outlets.

2. Grey Moon Vintage

2202 Broadway St.

greymoon.online

3. The Come Up

607 W. Hildebrand Ave.

(210) 556-0572

facebook.com/shopthecomeup

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation