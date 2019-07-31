Best Vintage Shop 

Winner: Hello Tallulah

1912 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 286-8146

hellotallulah.com

Nestled in the quaint Deco District, Hello Tallulah has emerged as one of the most charming vintage shops to grace the Alamo City. Although the space isn't huge, its flow is open and inviting and never feels claustrophobic — something other vintage retailers could learn a lesson from. Although Hello Tallulah specializes in vintage party dresses, it also carries a versatile selection of other items, including furniture, art and bling to accessorize those dresses. Owner Kristina Uriegas-Reyes is a former plus-size model and body-positivity advocate, according to the store's website, so she's made an effort to curate her collection with many sizes in mind. Although the store's only been open a couple of years, it's clearly upping the ante for Alamo City vintage outlets.

2. Grey Moon Vintage

2202 Broadway St.

greymoon.online

3. The Come Up

607 W. Hildebrand Ave.

(210) 556-0572

facebook.com/shopthecomeup