Winner: Grey Moon Vintage
2202 Broadway
Grey Moon Vintage seems to check all the boxes when it comes to delivering the retro-funky retail experience folks expect from a vintage shop. For one, wife-and-husband team Natalie Medina and Colin Bass run the operation from a '69 Avion Travelcade trailer lovingly restored with repurposed materials. While the trailer isn't open during the pandemic, Grey Moon continues to sell throwback threads online.
2. Hello Tallulah
1912 Fredericksburg Road
(210) 286-8146
3. Montage
423 W. Grayson St.
(210) 324-0157
