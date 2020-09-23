No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

People

Best Visual Artist 

Gio DiZurita

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: Gio DiZurita

dizurita.com

2. Mauro de la Tierra

Instagram @maurodelatierra

3. Ray Tattooedboy

Instagram @tattooedboy123

Editor's Pick: Diana Kersey

dianakersey.com

Many exceptionally talented artists call San Antonio home, and their presence and work here sets us apart from other Texas cities. While exhibiting in galleries and museums is a prized goal for many, there's something especially powerful about public art — not only is it permanent, it can be experienced by everyone. Although she's masterful with small-scale works both functional and decorative, local ceramicist Diana Kersey thrives within the realm of large outdoor installations. Frequently inspired by Texas ecology and the cycles of nature, her richly colored ceramic panels bring life to the bridges of Brackenridge Park and San Pedro Creek, and her curious, totem-like towers stand guard over a bustling bus stop in Five Points. Boasting an undeniable wow factor, Kersey's latest mark on the city is The Riparian Edge North — a pair of massive ceramic murals that grace the facade of the new Oxbow building at the Pearl. Ringing in at 150 and 500 square feet, the pieces celebrate flora and fauna native to the San Antonio River Basin, including hawks, herons, bats, turtles and water lilies.

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2020 Read More

  2. Food & Drink Read More

  3. Nightlife Read More

  4. People Read More

  5. Around Town Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation