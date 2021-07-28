Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2021

People

Readers' Choice

Best Visual Artist 

Adriana M. Garcia

click to enlarge bestofsa-2021-b.png

Winner: Adriana M. Garcia

adrianamjgarcia.com

There's an expansive and expressive quality to the work of San Antonio artist Adriana M. Garcia that's exemplified by De Todos Caminos Somos Todos Uno — a 117-foot mural she created for San Pedro Creek Culture Park in conjunction with San Antonio's Tricentennial celebration. Comprised of detailed vignettes exploring San Antonio's rich past, the impressive installation also showcases Garcia's reverence for history and her ancestors. A West Side native who graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and studied fine arts in Valencia, Spain, Garcia has created murals in San Antonio and San Francisco, co-authored the play La Carpa Garcia about her family's 1930s-era traveling tent show and illustrated Xelena González's award-winning children's book All Around Us. Known for colorful portraits of strong women and works exploring themes of immigration and mental health, Garcia believes strongly in the social impact art can make and sees her creative practice as "the most accessible way to protest, love, heal and learn."

2. Ray "Tattooed Boy" Scarborough

instagram.com/tattooedboy123

3. Nik Soupè

instagram.com/souplaws

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

Previous Winners

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation