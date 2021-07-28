Winner: Adriana M. Garcia

adrianamjgarcia.com

There's an expansive and expressive quality to the work of San Antonio artist Adriana M. Garcia that's exemplified by De Todos Caminos Somos Todos Uno — a 117-foot mural she created for San Pedro Creek Culture Park in conjunction with San Antonio's Tricentennial celebration. Comprised of detailed vignettes exploring San Antonio's rich past, the impressive installation also showcases Garcia's reverence for history and her ancestors. A West Side native who graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and studied fine arts in Valencia, Spain, Garcia has created murals in San Antonio and San Francisco, co-authored the play La Carpa Garcia about her family's 1930s-era traveling tent show and illustrated Xelena González's award-winning children's book All Around Us. Known for colorful portraits of strong women and works exploring themes of immigration and mental health, Garcia believes strongly in the social impact art can make and sees her creative practice as "the most accessible way to protest, love, heal and learn."

