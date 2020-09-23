No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

Food & Drink

Best Woman-Owned Restaurant 

The Good Kind

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: The Good Kind

1127 S. St. Mary's St.

(210) 801-5892

eatgoodkind.com

Situated in a lushly landscaped urban oasis with garden party vibes, The Good Kind is the brainchild of chef and entrepreneur Tim McDiarmid, a Canadian transplant with an extensive background in farm-to-table dining. First launched as a veggie-friendly grab-and-go concept in the Bottling Department at the Pearl, TGK has evolved considerably in its expansive new Southtown digs. While the focus remains fresh and local, the offerings skew toward updated comfort food and bar bites — from sandwiches and salads to Asian sticky wings and a tasty cauliflower variety. The menu items are paired with a great selection beer, wine and botanical cocktails (the pineapple, turmeric, ginger, vodka and Topo Chico concoction is a fan favorite). As much a gathering place as a restaurant, TGK regularly hosts COVID-friendly events including outdoor film screenings, yoga in the garden and drag queen game nights (hosted by fellow Best of San Antonio winner Kristi Waters). An expert multitasker, McDiarmid recently established The Good Kind Hospitality Group as an umbrella over TGK and her other endeavors, Tim the Girl Catering and the stylish event venue Ivy Hall.

2. Mina & Dimi's Greek House

7159 U.S. Highway 90

(210) 674-3464

agreekhouse.com

3. Sari-Sari

5700 Wurzbach Road

(210) 647-7274

sari-sari-satx.com

