Best Woman-Owned Restaurant 

Frida Mexican Restaurant

click to enlarge bestofsa-2021-b.png

Winner: Frida Mexican Restaurant

18740 Stone Oak Parkway

(210) 463-9173

fridarestaurantsa.com

The swanky atmosphere and expertly prepared food at North San Antonio's Frida Restaurant earned the spot two 2021 Best Of awards: Best New Restaurant and Best Woman-Owned Restaurant. The upscale Stone Oak spot opened roughly a year ago, serving up vibrant, striking dishes that are chock-full of flavor. Chef Sofia Sada's take on original Mexican flavors has quickly built a following for this super-sexy spot — check out that elegant, purple-hued bar and a custom-made cobalt-blue grand piano.

2. Mina & Dimi's Greek House

7159 W. U.S. Highway 90

(210) 674-3464

agreekhouse.com

3. Best Quality Daughter

602 Avenue A

(210) 819-4236

bestqualitydaughter.com

