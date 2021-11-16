Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 16, 2021 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

Beto O’Rourke tells San Antonio crowd he wants to unite Texas as he runs to unseat Greg Abbott 

By
Beto O'Rourke presses the flesh at Tuesday morning's campaign appearance in San Antonio. - MEREDITH GARCIA
  • Meredith Garcia
  • Beto O'Rourke presses the flesh at Tuesday morning's campaign appearance in San Antonio.
Beto O'Rourke appeared in San Antonio Tuesday, a day after launching his latest political campaign, and urged residents to help him become the first Democrat to win a spot in the Texas Governor's Mansion since 1990.

The former El Paso congressman told a cheering crowd that he supports common sense policies Texans can unite around, among them addressing climate change, legalizing marijuana and protecting abortion rights.



Those policies put him in sharp opposition to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who's led the traditionally red state on a hard-right push during his current term, signing bills to ban virtually all abortions, legalize open carry of firearms and make it harder to vote.

"I don't come here to talk at you, to tell what I am going to do," O'Rourke said. "I come here to seek partnership and collaboration and find out how we are going to work together again, bridge these divides and get Texas back on the right track and be big again in this state."

The 8:30 a.m. rally, billed as a “thank you" to frontline workers, took place at the Communications Workers of America building downtown, and O'Rourke pledged to give labor groups including the AFL-CIO a seat at the table if he's elected.

O'Rourke is arguably Texas' highest-profile Democrat, having come within three points of unseating U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz during a headline-grabbing 2018 race. However, the El Paso politician floundered in his bid to win the 2020 presidential nomination and now faces an incumbent armed with a $55 million war chest.

During his speech, O'Rourke acknowledged the tough fight ahead. He told attendees that if they want to see him win, it's imperative that they donate and knock on doors.

"We're going everywhere, we're talking to everyone," he said. "You cannot be too rural, you cannot be too big city, too border, too blue, too red for this campaign."

Following his speech, O'Rourke passed the microphone to Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who said he welcomed having a potential partner running the state. During the pandemic, San Antonio and other large Texas cities frequently battled Abbott in court over their authority to issue mask orders and other safety protocols.

"We've been pulling together to get through, and here we are today to support somebody who we know is going to be working with us instead of against us," Nirenberg said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Water System tells residents of two Northside neighborhoods to boil their water Read More

  2. Beto O’Rourke is running for Texas governor, capping months of speculation Read More

  3. Beto O’Rourke enters 2022 a weaker candidate with a harder race Read More

  4. Both state and federal courts deal Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defeats over his ban on local mask rules Read More

  5. Buy your Christmas tree early, because the industry is dealing with supply issues going back to 2008 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation