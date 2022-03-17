Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 17, 2022

Bexar County deputy quits amid accusations that he took financial advantage of elderly woman 

The deputy is accused of charging a pair of $5,000 cruises to a 72-year-old woman's credit cards.

A Bexar County deputy has resigned weeks after a criminal complaint accused him of charging trips to a woman's credit cards. - UNSPLASH / MICHAEL FÖRTSCH
  • UnSplash / Michael Förtsch
  • A Bexar County deputy has resigned weeks after a criminal complaint accused him of charging trips to a woman's credit cards.
A Bexar County sheriff's deputy has resigned after being accused in a criminal complaint of charging two cruises to an elderly woman's credit cards and taking other actions to financially exploit her, KSAT reports.

Deputy Erik Reyes resigned from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office on March 9 and was handed a general discharge from the agency, the station noted, citing confirmation from agency officials.



Reyes, who's served with BCSO since 2012, was accused in a late-January incident report of charging a pair of $5,000 cruises to a 72-year-old woman's cards, according to KSAT.

The documents also allege that Reyes convinced the woman to sign over a charge card to him, accepted checks from her and tried to get her to relinquish her trust and add him as a beneficiary, the station reports. 

Reyes is under investigation by both the sheriff's office Internal Affairs Division and its Public Integrity Unit, according KSAT. BCSO records also show that the agency provided information on the allegations to Adult Protective Services, the story reports.

