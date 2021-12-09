Bexar County officials pledge $6.3 million to fix breakdown in dealing with domestic violence cases 

click to enlarge
"We need to do something, and we need to do something now," Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales told the Express-News' editorial board.
Bexar County officials want to spend up to $6.3 million to deal with an explosion of domestic violence cases, using the money to hire more prosecutors and help victims navigate the legal system, the Express-News reports
The additional spending would allow the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to bring on some 40 additional staffers to beef up its prosecution of domestic violence cases and aid victims, according to details Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and others shared with the daily on Wednesday.
Additionally, the county plans to invest in technology that would allow it to track abusers and prevent them from committing further violence against family members.
The officials' pledge follows an Express-News investigation
that documented an escalation of family violence slayings in the Alamo City over the past five years.
The paper's analysis also showed that Bexar had the highest dismissal rates for family violence assault cases among the state's largest urban counties. Only 21% of misdemeanor family violence assault cases filed by Bexar County prosecutors result in a conviction.
County commissioners will consider proposals to bolster domestic violence prosecutions during a Tuesday, Dec. 21 meeting, according to the report.
