Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Bexar County to Upgrade Crime Lab So It Can Start Prosecuting Low-Level Pot Cases Again

Posted By on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 9:45 AM

click to enlarge Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales - JADE ESTEBAN ESTRADA
  • Jade Esteban Estrada
  • Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales
Well, apparently that was too good to last.

After a three-month moratorium on prosecuting misdemeanor pot cases, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales is likely to get back to pursuing charges for low-level pot possession, the Express-News reports.

The lull in prosecutions came in June after a new Texas law legalizing hemp made it harder for municipalities to prosecute marijuana cases because establishing the difference between legal and illegal herb requires a lab test.

On Tuesday, however, Bexar Commissioners Court approved a $100,000 gear upgrade to its crime lab that will allow the county to run analyses of confiscated weed.



“This is a move in the right direction,” Gonzales said in the Express-News article. “This is a positive step that the Bexar County Crime Lab has taken to make sure that we can prosecute marijuana cases and prevent a backlog of marijuana cases.”

Gonzales was one of at least four Texas DAs since the law passed to stop pursuing charges in misdemeanor pot cases — those under 4 ounces.

Even though the county approved spending money to buy new equipment, officials told the Express-News it could be four to six months before the lab is ready to begin running tests.

