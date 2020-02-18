Bexar Crime Lab to Start Testing Cannabis in Drug Cases

Starting next month, the Bexar County County Crime Lab will begin testing suspected pot that it seizes during investigations, Texas Public Radio reports.
The county was thrown a cannabis curve ball last summer when the state passed a new law legalizing hemp. With hemp now legal, municipalities were forced to use lab tests to tell the difference between legal and illegal herb.
Bexar now faces a backlog of more than 100 felony pot possession cases, the oldest dating back to 2016, according to TPR.
The county began sending suspected weed to an out-of-state lab in October. However, officials say the first test results took until January to come back.
“When we first talked to them, they said that they would have a 30-day turnaround,” Christian Henricksen, the chief of litigation with the Bexar County DA’s office, told TPR. “And I think they just got inundated… it's not only Texas that’s been having this problem. It's been a problem in other states as well, so I think they were inundated with work.”
In September, Bexar Commissioners Court approved the $100,000 gear upgrade that's enabling the lab to start testing confiscated weed.
