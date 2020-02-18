Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Bexar Crime Lab to Start Testing Cannabis in Drug Cases

Posted By on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / EFIKS
  • Wikimedia Commons / Efiks

Starting next month, the Bexar County County Crime Lab will begin testing suspected pot that it seizes during investigations, Texas Public Radio reports.

The county was thrown a cannabis curve ball last summer when the state passed a new law legalizing hemp. With hemp now legal, municipalities were forced to use lab tests to tell the difference between legal and illegal herb.

Bexar now faces a backlog of more than 100 felony pot possession cases, the oldest dating back to 2016, according to TPR.

The county began sending suspected weed to an out-of-state lab in October. However, officials say the first test results took until January to come back.

“When we first talked to them, they said that they would have a 30-day turnaround,” Christian Henricksen, the chief of litigation with the Bexar County DA’s office, told TPR. “And I think they just got inundated… it's not only Texas that’s been having this problem. It's been a problem in other states as well, so I think they were inundated with work.”

In September, Bexar Commissioners Court approved the $100,000 gear upgrade that's enabling the lab to start testing confiscated weed.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Canna News »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation