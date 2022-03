Billionaire Elon Musk caught deep-throating spiropapa in South Texas town of Brownsville 

click to enlarge Facebook / Syed Fuad Adnan

Nice to see @elonmusk enjoy sombrero fest here in Brownsville pic.twitter.com/duP9KxFeJh — 💞Celena💞 (@celena121499) February 27, 2022

Billionaire Elon Musk and his 2-year-old son X Æ A-12 were seen roaming the grounds of the Sombrero Festival in the South Texas town of Brownsville on Saturday and mingling with common folk.The recent-ish Texas transplant was caught scarfing down a spiropapa — a fried, spiral-sliced potato on a stick — at the annual festival celebrating Texan and Mexican culture, according to multiple social media images.The billionaire purports to be a full-time South Texas resident who lives $50,000 prefab mini-home akin to a fancy doublewide in Boca Chica, just outside Brownsville. Boca Chica is home to the facility where SpaceX , the billionaire's space exploration company, tests prototypes and launches rockets.However, a Dallas Morning News investigation reports that Musks splits his time between Boca Chica and a multi-million-dollar lakefront home in Austin, a claim the billionaire denies Was Musk's Sombrero Festival outing a photo op to prove his South Texas bonafides or an authentic bid to take in local culture? Perhaps his appearance at next year's gathering — or lack thereof — will be the true sign.