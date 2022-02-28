Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 28, 2022 News » Texas News

Email
Print
Share

Billionaire Elon Musk caught deep-throating spiropapa in South Texas town of Brownsville 

By
click to enlarge Billionaire Elon Musk was seen carrying his youngest son, X Æ A-12, while scarfing down a spiropapa at the Sombrero Festival in Brownsville on Saturday. - FACEBOOK / SYED FUAD ADNAN
  • Facebook / Syed Fuad Adnan
  • Billionaire Elon Musk was seen carrying his youngest son, X Æ A-12, while scarfing down a spiropapa at the Sombrero Festival in Brownsville on Saturday.
Billionaire Elon Musk and his 2-year-old son X Æ A-12 were seen roaming the grounds of the Sombrero Festival in the South Texas town of Brownsville on Saturday and mingling with common folk.

The recent-ish Texas transplant was caught scarfing down a spiropapa — a fried, spiral-sliced potato on a stick — at the annual festival celebrating Texan and Mexican culture, according to multiple social media images.




The billionaire purports to be a full-time South Texas resident who lives $50,000 prefab mini-home akin to a fancy doublewide in Boca Chica, just outside Brownsville. Boca Chica is home to the facility where SpaceX, the billionaire's space exploration company, tests prototypes and launches rockets.

However, a Dallas Morning News investigation reports that Musks splits his time between Boca Chica and a multi-million-dollar lakefront home in Austin, a claim the billionaire denies.

Was Musk's Sombrero Festival outing a photo op to prove his South Texas bonafides or an authentic bid to take in local culture? Perhaps his appearance at next year's gathering — or lack thereof — will be the true sign.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Texas News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Texas News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio cop fired for racist, sexist tirade at funeral home director gets job back in arbitration Read More

  2. In empty gesture, Gov. Greg Abbott asks Texas businesses to pull Russian vodka from shelves Read More

  3. Prolific smut author Chuck Tingle grabs Greg Abbott website and roasts the governor for transphobia Read More

  4. Yes, San Antonio traffic is shitty, but study says it's less shitty than traffic in other Texas cities Read More

  5. 5 Texas DAs, including Bexar County's, refuse to comply with Abbott's order on transgender kids Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation