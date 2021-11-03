Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 03, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Bingeworthy German bier and cuisine return to New Braunfels for Wurstfest starting Friday 

click to enlarge A selection of authentic German cuisine that can be sampled at Wurstfest. - MICKIE FARIAS PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Mickie Farias Photography
  • A selection of authentic German cuisine that can be sampled at Wurstfest.
Longtime fall fan favorite Wurstfest is back in New Braunfels for its 60th year celebrating German culture and food.

This year’s festival marks the first in the grounds’ new Marktplatz building, the original having been destroyed in a fire days after the 2019 gathering.



Just like before, spend the day — or if you choose to make it all ten, we understand — listening to live music while sampling the Bavarian cuisine and plentiful bier that makes Wurstfest, well, Wurstfest.

Stop by the carnival or play minigolf if you need a break between all the sausage and suds.

Starting Nov. 1, you can even donate and customize your own brick to be placed in the new Marktplatz building next year. The funds go to more than 20 area nonprofits.

Tickets for the festival are available online and in person, so whether you’ve been waiting since the last fest or decide to go day-of, you’ll be ready to party New Braunfels style.

$18-$20, Friday, Nov. 5-Sunday, Nov. 14, 120 Landa St., New Braunfels, (830) 625-9167, wurstfest.com.

