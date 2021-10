Bittersweet end: San Antonio’s Los Cocos Bakery closing after 48 years 

click image Facebook / Los Bakery

Los Cocos Bakery closes Friday, Oct. 15.

North central San Antonio’s Los Cocos Bakery is closing Friday, Oct. 15, ending nearly half a century of doling out unique pan dulce offerings made with European recipes, news site mySA reports The sweet shop staple was opened by Raymond Torres in August 1973, selling desserts and tacos — as well as holiday sweets such as Stollen bread, Lebkuchen cookies and traditional pan dulces — to the surrounding area, the news site reports.Abraham Torres, one of owner Raymond’s sons, told mySA the closing is bittersweet. Raymond will retire, ending a grueling 50-year run of seven day workweeks to provide for a dozen kids.Though Raymond is wheelchair-bound — one of his legs was amputated due to diabetes — he still wakes up at 2 a.m. daily to roll out dough on a lowered baking table."He's an amputee, but his drive of not letting anything hold him back is what keeps them going every day," Abraham said.The news site reports that the bakery’s last full day will be Oct. 15. On the slim chance the sweets don’t sell out Friday, Abraham told mySA Los Cocos may remain open throughout the weekend.