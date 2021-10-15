Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 15, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Bittersweet end: San Antonio’s Los Cocos Bakery closing after 48 years 

By
click image Los Cocos Bakery closes Friday, Oct. 15. - FACEBOOK / LOS BAKERY
  • Facebook / Los Bakery
  • Los Cocos Bakery closes Friday, Oct. 15.
North central San Antonio’s Los Cocos Bakery is closing Friday, Oct. 15, ending nearly half a century of doling out unique pan dulce offerings made with European recipes, news site mySA reports.

The sweet shop staple was opened by Raymond Torres in August 1973, selling desserts and tacos — as well as holiday sweets such as Stollen bread, Lebkuchen cookies and traditional pan dulces — to the surrounding area, the news site reports.



Abraham Torres, one of owner Raymond’s sons, told mySA the closing is bittersweet. Raymond will retire, ending a grueling 50-year run of seven day workweeks to provide for a dozen kids.

Though Raymond is wheelchair-bound — one of his legs was amputated due to diabetes — he still wakes up at 2 a.m. daily to roll out dough on a lowered baking table.

"He's an amputee, but his drive of not letting anything hold him back is what keeps them going every day," Abraham said.

The news site reports that the bakery’s last full day will be Oct. 15. On the slim chance the sweets don’t sell out Friday, Abraham told mySA Los Cocos may remain open throughout the weekend.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio health-focused eatery Adelante will close next spring after 40 years Read More

  2. New San Antonio eatery Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar to launch dinner series Oct. 20 Read More

  3. Swanky Southtown San Antonio eatery Bar Loretta launches happy hour Read More

  4. San Antonio Lick Honest Ice Creams locations giving out free scoops this Thursday Read More

  5. San Antonio-based Twang partners with Martin House Brewing Co. for mango chili beer Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation