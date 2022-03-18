Bob Dylan, Hyperloop Tunnel: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

click to enlarge
Despite the fact that they're both pretty damned eccentric, it's hard to imagine more disparate personalities than rock icon Bob Dylan and billionaire Elon Musk. Yet the pair were the subjects of the Current
's most-read stories of the week.
Our review of Dylan's Sunday-night show at the Majestic Theatre racked up the largest number of visits this week. Coming in a close second, however was an approval for more study of Musk's plan to build an underground tunnel to whisk people between San Antonio's airport and downtown.
Plenty of readers also clicked on stories about a local school district pulling controversial books out of its library, the Pearl's plans for a new music venue and McNay Art Museum's spring events.
Read on for more.
10. San Antonio's Pearl complex will redevelop historic stable into 'world-class music venue'
9. Educators will go off book in Teachers Gone Bad comedy show at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club
8. San Antonio ranked one of the 5 best cities to celebrate St. Patrick's Day
7. Tejano Music Awards Fanfair will kick off at San Antonio's Market Square on Thursday
6. San Antonio's USAA Bank hit with $140 million fine, its third federal penalty since 2019
5. Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along
4. San Antonio's McNay Art Museum brings back its free Second Thursdays from March-May
3. San Antonio's North East ISD yanks 110 books following review requested by right-wing lawmaker
2. Billionaire Elon Musk's plans for a San Antonio hyper-loop approved for further study
1. Bob Dylan's first night at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre short on hits but long on his timeless vibe
