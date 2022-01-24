Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 24, 2022 Music » Concert Announcements

Bob Dylan's spring 2022 tour will include two nights at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre 

By
Bob Dylan is still touring behind his 2020 album Rough and Rowdy Ways.
  • Facebook / Bob Dylan
  • Bob Dylan is still touring behind his 2020 album Rough and Rowdy Ways.
Legendary folk rocker Bob Dylan on Monday announced a five-week spring tour through the South that will include a pair of dates at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre.

Dylan will perform March 13 and 14 at the Majestic, and other Lone Star State shows are scheduled for Austin, Lubbock and Irving. The tour is supporting the well-reviewed 2020 release Rough and Rowdy Ways, the singer-songwriter's 39th studio album.



Tickets for the San Antonio shows go on sale 10 a.m. Friday and include VIP packages. Presale packages go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday.

Prices unavailable, Sunday, March 13 and Monday, March 14, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

