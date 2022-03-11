Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 11, 2022 Music » Music Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

Bobbie Nelson, Willie Nelson’s sister and longtime bandmate, has died at age 91 

Willie Nelson described his sister as his “closest friend for a whole lifetime."

By
click to enlarge Bobbie Nelson was a founding member, along with her brother, of the Willie Nelson and Family band. - COURTESY PHOTO / BOBBIE NELSON
  • Courtesy Photo / Bobbie Nelson
  • Bobbie Nelson was a founding member, along with her brother, of the Willie Nelson and Family band.
Bobbie Nelson, the sister of country music legend Willie Nelson and pianist for his band for 50 more than 50 years, died peacefully on Thursday at her Austin home, according to multiple reports. She was 91.

“Her elegance, grace, beauty, and talent made this world a better place,” Bobbie Nelson's publicist, Elaine Schock, said in a press release obtained by the Dallas Morning News. “She was the first member of Willie’s band, as his pianist and singer. Our hearts are broken, and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives.”



Born in Abbott, Texas, both Bobbie and Willie shared a passion for music from a young age, learning the chords for “The Great Speckled Bird” from their grandparents, according to an earlier tribute written by former Dallas Morning News journalist Michael Corcoran.

A naturally gifted pianist, Bobbie Nelson got her start as a professional musician playing at Fort Worth honky tonks. She stopped performing gigs after husband and band partner Bud Fletcher died in a tragic car accident, according to reports.

However, the skilled keyboardist couldn’t escape what she was born to do. After a brief musical hiatus, she was again bounding between Austin and Nashville, playing gigs at lounges and ice houses alike. She was signed by Atlantic Records, eventually becoming a founding member of the Willie Nelson and Family band.

Willie Nelson described his sister as his “closest friend for a whole lifetime" during a in  2010 People magazine interview, adding that he was “glad she’s getting some recognition for what she’s done with her life.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Music Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Music Stories & Interviews

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Will musician Bongo Joe, who entertained downtown San Antonio for 2 decades, be lost to obscurity? Read More

  2. Don’t expect Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH to be a retread of his late father’s legendary band Read More

  3. Catching up with Judas Priest ahead of the San Antonio stop on its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour Read More

  4. My Chemical Romance to play San Antonio's AT&T Center this summer Read More

  5. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Bob Dylan, Glassjaw, TWRP and more Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation