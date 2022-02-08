Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 08, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Boerne’s Dog & Pony Grill celebrating puppy love with Valen-Canine pet adoption this weekend 

By
click image Dog & Pony Grill features a fenced-in dog park, along with other amenities. - INSTAGRAM / ONEMADRONERANCH
  • Instagram / onemadroneranch
  • Dog & Pony Grill features a fenced-in dog park, along with other amenities.
Boerne eatery the Dog & Pony Grill will spread puppy love with a Saturday, Feb. 12 dog adoption event that will also include music and a local maker’s market. It's dubbed Valen-Canine’s Day. Aww.

Dog and Pony operating partner Joey Boatright told the Current his indoor-outdoor venue isn't "much of a date-night spot.” So, instead, his team will turn Valentine's Day on it is ear by bringing together pups and potential fur-ever families.



Charming Pet Rescue, which finds new homes for abandoned and abused pets, will handle the adoptions. Dog & Pony suggests those looking to make a love connection fill out an adoption application ahead of time.

The maker's market will run noon to 5 p.m., and DJ DIRKISH will spin while vendors hawk their wares. Musician Chuck Wimer will offer a live performance from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

