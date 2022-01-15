Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 15, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Bojangles, Andrew Weissman: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week 

By
click to enlarge Bojangles is set to open several stores in San Antonio in the coming years. - FLICKR / MR. BLUE MAUMAU
  • Flickr / Mr. Blue MauMau
  • Bojangles is set to open several stores in San Antonio in the coming years.
This week's lineup of San Antonio food news was dominated by news of restaurant openings and leadership shakeups, changes that promise to alter the landscape of the city's food scene in the coming months.

Among the Current's most-read food stories this week: Lauded SA chef Andrew Weissman announced his departure from the high-end La Cantera eatery bearing his name, while the owner of longtime Vietnamese eatery Pho Ha Long handed the reins to a close family member.



In the "openings" category, North Carolina-based chain Bojangles and China-based Ten Second Yunnan Noodle Shop both have announced plans to open San Antonio-area locations, and local fave Kimura reopened in new digs.

Read on for all the deets.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio-based H-E-B ranked second-best grocer in U.S., coming in second to Amazon Read More

  2. New Southtown food truck serving up breakfast bites for San Antonians on the go Read More

  3. Popular West San Antonio Vietnamese restaurant Pho Ha Long now under new ownership Read More

  4. China-based Ten Second Yunnan noodle shop makes debut in Northeast San Antonio Read More

  5. San Antonio's Ro-Ho Pork & Bread sandwich shop will open second location southeast of downtown Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation