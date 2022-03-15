Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 15, 2022 Cannabis » Cannabis News

Both candidates in Democratic runoff for Texas Attorney General reiterate call to legalize cannabis 

Rochelle Garza and Joe Jaworski made legalization a campaign pledge. Now they're doubling down.

click to enlarge Both Rochelle Garza and Joe Jaworski are making it clear where they stand on marijuana reform. - TWITTER / ROCHELLE GARZA (LEFT) AND FACEBOOK / JOE JAWORSKI FOR TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL (RIGHT)
  • Twitter / Rochelle Garza (left) and Facebook / Joe Jaworski for Texas Attorney General (right)
  • Both Rochelle Garza and Joe Jaworski are making it clear where they stand on marijuana reform.

As the May 24 runoff approaches, both Democrats in the runoff for Texas Attorney General have doubled down on their promises to legalize cannabis in the state.

Rochelle Garza and Joe Jaworski made it clear in the runup to the primary that they're in favor of legalization, and in the past few days both have taken to Twitter make sure voters know where they stand.

Garza, a Brownsville lawyer and former staff attorney for the ACLU of Texas, finished first in the primary, but didn't secure the majority needed to avoid a runoff with Jaworski, a former Galveston mayor and grandson of Watergate special prosecutor Leon Jaworski.

“It’s time to legalize the sale and use of recreational cannabis in Texas," Garza tweeted Saturday. "Nearly 70% of Texans support legalization, and they deserve an Attorney General who will work with them to advance our priorities.”

On Tuesday, Jaworksi tweeted that legalizing cannabis is an important element of criminal justice reform, throwing in the hashtag #legalizecannabis to leave no doubt where he stands.

"How many young lives, principally lives of color, are we going to put in private prisons so ppl can make a profit from their incarceration?" he asked. "We can't have that — that is a sick society."

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton has fought efforts to loosen Texas marijuana laws and received an "F" rating on the candidate report card issued by NORML Texas.

